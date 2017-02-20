Steel stocks gain; Jindal Steel & Power hits 52-week high

Shares of companies are trading higher by up to 10% on the BSE in intra-day trade on Monday on hopes of higher production in financial year 2017-18, backed by an expected revival in consumption.Jindal & Power (JSPL), Tata Steel, Jindal Saw, Bhushan Steel, Maharashtra Seamless, Uttam Galva, Prakash Industries and Authority of India (SAIL) were up 2% to 10% on the BSE.hit a 52-week high of Rs 102, up 10% in intra-day trade on back of nearly two-fold jump in trading volumes. A combined 35.28 million shares have changed hands on the BSE and NSE till 11:40 am.According to Care Rating, in the coming financial year 2017-18, production is expected to remain higher. This will be backed by an expected revival in consumption.“An increase in infrastructure allocation by the government in the Union Budget 2017-18 is expected to drive the pace of construction and infrastructure in the country. Apart from this, the National Policy 2017 released by the government also aims to increase production. Thus, both production and consumption of is expected to remain buoyant in 2017-18,” Care Rating said in recent report.In the December 2016 quarter, the industry reported a significant improvement on the sales and profits front on account of improved prices and production. On a year-on-year basis, industry’s sales increased by 36% and it reported notable reduction in net losses during the quarter ended December 2016. The industry’s results are based on the financial results of 56 listed companies.