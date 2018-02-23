Stock exchanges cut ties to foreign bourses after govt nod: Sources

India's government fully endorses a dramatic move by domestic exchanges to cut off data to global bourses, sources familiar with the matter said, seeing it as vital to lure foreign investments into the country from and other financial centres. It was only after receiving the endorsement that India's three private stock exchanges — National Stock Exchange, and — proceeded with the joint announcement on February 10 to stop providing data to foreign rivals, said two senior officials at the bourses. The sources declined to be identified because they were commenting on internal deliberations. A said had held "wide consultations" on whether to support the exchanges' actions, and concluded it was needed to allow a new international being set up in "to compete with and " "We have to balance the needs for domestic interests and our image in the global market," said the official, declining to be identified as he was not authorised to talk to media. The move by the exchanges, blasted by index provider as protectionist, reflects long-held wariness by Indian officials about the trading of Indian overseas, outside the ambit of domestic regulators. The action is also a tactical move to lure foreign investors to an international being developed in Gujarat, Narendra Modi's home state. Called International Finance Tec-City, or GIFT City, the has failed to gain much traction since INX, a unit of the Bombay Stock Exchange, became the first to set up there last year, despite offering close to zero taxes, dollar contracts, and top-notch infrastructure. CAN IT WORK? The lack of activity has come even if there is much to appeal to foreign investors, at least on paper. Located in a sprawling area a 40-minute drive from Gujarat's largest city, Ahmedabad, is well equipped. It boasts of central cooling systems across all buildings and sophisticated IT networks and servers, even though it was eerily deserted when a team visited earlier this month. Modi's government envisions a centre with international schools, hotels, restaurants and even its own regulations, including allowing alcohol in a state that bans it. More importantly, has no taxes on capital gains or transactions and no stamp duties. Most derivative contracts are also dollar-based, removing currency risks. Yet whether the centre can become a top-notch financial hub remains uncertain. For one, daily trading volumes are currently only at $300-$400 million across its equities, currency, debt, and commodity derivatives, a fraction of the tens of billions of dollars at India's main exchanges. Currently seven domestic banks operate in GIFT City, but no overseas lenders have set up. The sources who talked to acknowledged the trading was largely from the banks' trading desks rather than from foreign investors. Regulatory uncertainty is also a concern.

Although the government has sought a unified regulator for GIFT City, has yet to decide on who, while a history of unpredictable regulations worries foreign investors.