Stock picks for today's session by Motilal Oswal Securities

Here are a few trading ideas by Sacchitanand Uttekar, Equity Technical Analyst & PFA at Motilal Oswal Securities:



Outlook



has retraced its previous declining move within a faster time & confirms the impulse wave characteristics. It also closed the session above its 200 DEMA of 8260. The ongoing momentum is expected to extend towards 8350 & longs could be maintained with a stop below 8145.



ARVIND

Reco: BUY

Last Close: 365.50

Target : 390



saw a breakout from a triangular consolidation with volumes. The pattern indicates the up move to extend towards 390. Hence trading longs could be considered with a stop below 354.



HERO MOTO CORP

Reco: BUY

Last Close: 3071.75

Target : 3180



Occurrence of ‘Bullish Hammer’ on the weekly scale at the retracement support. The recent rebound post the pattern confirms the reversal & provides a good reward to risk opportunity for trading longs. Long positions could be added with a stop below 3020 for an initial target up to 3180.





Sacchitanand Uttekar