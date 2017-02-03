Stock picks from MOSL: Buy Petronet LNG, Hero Moto corp

Here are a few trading ideas by Sacchitanand Uttekar, Equity Technical Analyst & PFA at MOSL

outlook



On the daily scale the breakout from the continuation pattern indicates the up move could extend towards the pattern target upto 8860. Though the momentum oscillators RSI has been reporting an overbought situation but the Trend Strength Indicator (ADX) warrants further stimulus in the coming sessions. Trading longs could be maintained with a stop below 8530.



Stocks:

Petronet LNG

Reco: BUY

CMP: 386.40



Positive sector outlook & breakout from the triangle formation.The breakout is well supported with increasing volumes. The recent pullback provides a good opportunity to add longs. Positional longs could be added for pattern target of 420 with a stop below 372.



Hero Moto Corp

Reco: BUY

CMP: 3,227



Trendline breakout with 'Rising Three' formation.Pattern augurs well for a sustained uptrend to be witnessed in the coming days. Trading longs could be considered with the pattern stop below 3205 for a target upto 3,450.



Sacchitanand Uttekar is an Equity Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities.



