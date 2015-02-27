Stock trader's guide to India Budget says sell

For Indian equity investors with a sense of history, now looks like a good time to cash out on some of their $112 billion in gains this year. As the Bloomberg chart shows, rising share prices in Asia's fourth-biggest market in the run-up to government budget announcements tend to be followed by losses after the numbers are revealed. In the 11 occasions the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rallied before budget day since 1995, it dropped an average one per cent in the following month, posting losses seven of those times. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present this year's budget on ...