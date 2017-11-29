Stocks snap 8-session rise ahead of GDP data
After opening a shade higher, the 30-share Sensex slipped into the red, but regained its composure and settled lower by 105.85 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 33,618.59
Press Trust of India Last Updated at November 29, 2017 02:09 IST
http://mybs.in/2UaTL7i
