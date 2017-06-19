Stocks to buy today: Jet Airways, SBI, Kwality and RECL

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:

- BUY

CMP: Rs 540.65

TARGET: Rs 625

STOP LOSS: Rs 500



The stock has recovered strongly from the bottom made at around 450 levels and has been on a good run up. It is anticipated to give a breakout above the previous peak level of 550 and to have a further upward move. The RSI is on the rise along with the MACD indicator. With good decent volume participation, we recommend a in this stock for an upside of 625 keeping a of 500.



- BUY

CMP: Rs 285.95

TARGET: Rs 310

STOP LOSS: Rs 272



The stock has been consolidating for quite some time near the 280 levels and is gaining potential with rising volume participation. The RSI indicator which is hovering near the oversold zone has reversed it trend signaling a positive bias. The stock is anticipated to give a strong upward move and thus, we recommend a in this stock for an upside of 310 keeping a of 272.



- BUY

CMP: Rs 187.40

TARGET: Rs 220

STOP LOSS: Rs 178



The stock has given a decent slow and steady correction from the peak of 222 to consolidate at around 184 levels. Also the RSI has been in consolidation phase for quite some time at the oversold zone and has given a trend reversal to signal a in this stock. We recommend a in this stock for an upside of 220 keeping a of 178.



- BUY

CMP: Rs 152.95

TARGET: Rs 170

STOP LOSS: Rs 140



The stock has made a higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart and thereafter has picked up well to give a strong upward trend. We anticipate it move towards it previous peak level of around 170 level and with the RSI on the rise and increasing volume participation, we recommend a in this stock for an upside of 170 keeping a of 140.



Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.



Vaishali Parekh