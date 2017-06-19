Stocks to buy today: Jet Airways, SBI, Kwality and RECL

-
Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:
JET AIRWAYS - BUY
CMP: Rs 540.65
TARGET: Rs 625
STOP LOSS: Rs 500
The stock has recovered strongly from the bottom made at around 450 levels and has been on a good run up. It is anticipated to give a breakout above the previous peak level of 550 and to have a further upward move. The RSI is on the rise along with the MACD indicator. With good decent volume participation, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 625 keeping a stop loss of 500.
SBI - BUY
CMP: Rs 285.95
TARGET: Rs 310
STOP LOSS: Rs 272
The stock has been consolidating for quite some time near the 280 levels and is gaining potential with rising volume participation. The RSI indicator which is hovering near the oversold zone has reversed it trend signaling a positive bias. The stock is anticipated to give a strong upward move and thus, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 310 keeping a stop loss of 272.
RECL - BUY
CMP: Rs 187.40
TARGET: Rs 220
STOP LOSS: Rs 178
The stock has given a decent slow and steady correction from the peak of 222 to consolidate at around 184 levels. Also the RSI has been in consolidation phase for quite some time at the oversold zone and has given a trend reversal to signal a buy in this stock. We recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 220 keeping a stop loss of 178.
KWALITY - BUY
CMP: Rs 152.95
TARGET: Rs 170
STOP LOSS: Rs 140
The stock has made a higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart and thereafter has picked up well to give a strong upward trend. We anticipate it move towards it previous peak level of around 170 level and with the RSI on the rise and increasing volume participation, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 170 keeping a stop loss of 140.
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
