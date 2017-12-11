Store the private key of your virtual currency offline

Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, has been making news for rapidly breaking new price barriers. Even as more investors join the cryptocurrency bandwagon, the latter are also attracting attention from hackers.

NiceHash, a Slovenian cryptocurrency mining marketplace, recently lost about $64 million worth of bitcoins in a hack. Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also reiterated its warning to the public about cryptocurrencies. Besides highlighting the risks from price volatility and the absence of a regulator, the central bank also referred to the risk of losses ...