Street Food: Sebi set to see top appointments

At present, there are six executive directors

At present, there are six executive directors

As the Street steps into a new year, it faces numerous uncertainties. In such a not so benign environment, the market regulator — which needs to be at its strongest and most watchful — finds itself in a bit of a limbo as it prepares for a major transition. Its longstanding chairman, U K Sinha, has less than two months at the helm. That is not all. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is now operating with two wholetime members, one of whom had joined less than two months earlier. The process for selection of the third wholetime member and the new chairman ...

N Sundaresha Subramanian