TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MFs raise cash levels ahead of Q3 results
Business Standard

Street sign: Arbitrage gains on CPSE ETF

Index inclusion hopes for ICICI Prudential Life; Sebi may soon get a new member

Pavan Burugula Samie Modak 

The five-per cent discount on the second tranche of the Central Public Sector Enterprises’ Exchange-Traded Fund (CPSE ETF)  has been used by smart investors to pocket arbitrage gains, according to market players. Three different arbitrage strategies were used by investors — existing investors of the CPSE ETF sold their units and applied in the further fund offer (FFO); some investors shorted the CPSE ETF index futures and applied in the FFO; the more savvy investors sold the underlying 10 shares of the ETF and applied in the FFO. Given that the ETF was subscribed only ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Street sign: Arbitrage gains on CPSE ETF

Index inclusion hopes for ICICI Prudential Life; Sebi may soon get a new member

Index inclusion hopes for ICICI Prudential Life; Sebi may soon get a new member The five-per cent discount on the second tranche of the Central Public Sector Enterprises’ Exchange-Traded Fund (CPSE ETF)  has been used by smart investors to pocket arbitrage gains, according to market players. Three different arbitrage strategies were used by investors — existing investors of the CPSE ETF sold their units and applied in the further fund offer (FFO); some investors shorted the CPSE ETF index futures and applied in the FFO; the more savvy investors sold the underlying 10 shares of the ETF and applied in the FFO. Given that the ETF was subscribed only ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Street sign: Arbitrage gains on CPSE ETF

Index inclusion hopes for ICICI Prudential Life; Sebi may soon get a new member

The five-per cent discount on the second tranche of the Central Public Sector Enterprises’ Exchange-Traded Fund (CPSE ETF)  has been used by smart investors to pocket arbitrage gains, according to market players. Three different arbitrage strategies were used by investors — existing investors of the CPSE ETF sold their units and applied in the further fund offer (FFO); some investors shorted the CPSE ETF index futures and applied in the FFO; the more savvy investors sold the underlying 10 shares of the ETF and applied in the FFO. Given that the ETF was subscribed only ...

image
Business Standard
177 22