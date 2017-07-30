Street sign: RBI rate cut hopes may keep Bank Nifty rally going

The Bank Nifty comfortably outperformed the Nifty in the just-concluded July series, gaining 7.3 per cent compared to the latter’s 5.4 per cent rise. The index is likely to move higher in the August series, says an analyst. A rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this week may further fuel the rally in banking stocks. Experts remain positive on private banks, especially on HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and YES Bank, which have seen a build-up of long positions with higher roll-over cost in the July series. Ashley Coutinho New IPOs go at a premium in grey ...