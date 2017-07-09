Street signs: 9,700, a hurdle for Nifty's climb

Many investors have set their eyes on the 10,000-point mark for the National Stock Exchange's benchmark index, However, the is facing stiff resistance at 9,700 points. Technical analysts say the 50-share has so far made three unsuccessful attempts to cross the psychological hurdle, falling slightly short every time. On Friday, it closed at 9,665.8. “The can top 10,000 within weeks once it convincingly crosses 9,700-9,720 level,” says one technical analyst.

closes gap with parent

Shares of Central Services (CDSL) have gone up 2.2 times over its initial public offer (IPO) price in only six since its listing. In the process, the firm has narrowed the gap in market value with parent Currently, has a of Rs3,460 crore, just 40 per cent less than that of BSE’s Rs5,727 crore. At the price, was valued at just a fourth of the The spike in CDSL’s stock price, however, will provide a kicker to the BSE, as it owns 24 per cent stake in the