Street signs: Best week since listing for HDFC Standard Life Insurance

HDFC Standard Life Insurance witnessed its best week since listing. Shares of the private life insurer gained 12 per cent during the week, amid ‘buy’ calls from foreign brokerages CLSA and Nomura. Both brokerages are forecasting healthy growth in premiums for HDFC Life.

The shares are up 57 per cent since listing in November. The company's market value has risen to Rs 912 billion, making it more valuable than 18 Nifty companies. HDFC Life could soon become the first insurance company to make it to the benchmark indices.