Street signs: CDSL shares trade at 50% premium in grey market

Shares of Central Depository Services (CDSL) are trading at a premium of more than 50 per cent in the grey market. The premium is much higher than what its parent BSE commanded ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) earlier this year. Experts say stable earnings growth, attractive valuations, and high return on equity make it a compelling case for investors to buy the country’s first depository IPO, which will remain open from June 19 to June 21. Samie Modak 10 in the fray for Sebi ED posts An internal search committee of the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?