The buying conundrum Market players have been puzzled by the daily buying and selling data of (FIIs). Despite stocks sliding, have emerged as strong net buyers. On Friday, for instance, benchmark indices fell 1.2 per cent amid escalations of trade tensions between the and China, yet FIIs were net buyers to the tune of over Rs 16 billion. Typically, FIIs are heavy sellers during such global risk-off events. "FIIs may be pulling out money from index heavyweight banking stocks and deploying them in that are now available at attractive valuations," said a broker when asked why are falling despite huge buying. Samie Modak slips in global ranking (SBI) has slipped 41 places to 449 position on the list of largest companies in terms of The state-owned lender’s shares have fallen 25 per cent in 2018 on account of concerns about banking fraud and bad loans. This is the highest fall among top 500 companies globally, followed by General Electric, which fell 23 per cent. The banking fraud has taken a toll on the share price of the country’s largest public lender.

If shares slip further, it may even move out of the top 500 list. Pavan Burugula IPOs could face market heat The ongoing correction in the secondary could spoil the party for IPOs. Market players said the issuances might drop in April given the market uncertainty. “Everybody is on wait-and-watch mode. The volatility has to subside. Also, long-term capital gains tax rollout needs to be smooth,” said an investment banker. Meanwhile, the grey market premium for and Lemon Tree Hotels—the two last IPOs of this fiscal—has declined. Sources say shares are changing hands in the unofficial market at only two per cent above the issue price. Samie Modak