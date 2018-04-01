Street signs: Hindustan Aeronautics IPO, defence stocks, and more

Big size, small demand



The recently-concluded initial public offering (IPO) of state-owned (HAL) has created a unique record - its Rs 42-billion offering saw only 17 applications from institutional investors, which is the least number of applicants for an of over Rs 10 billion. Not surprising then that the issue needed the support of state-owned “This is a new low in terms of institutional demand. Such a large offering should have at least seen 50 applications from institutional investors. The disinvestment department could have handled the issue better,” said a banker.

Pavan Burugula



Samie Modak



Fund managers need to be on guard



managers, who are actively buying stocks of various companies, have to be extra cautious while dealing with brokers. Recently, a fund manager received a marriage invitation from a broker, along with a box of sweets. The broker also gave a similar box to four other fund managers in the same fund house. The fund manager, along with his colleagues, kept the sweets in the middle of the room for everyone to share. One of the office assistants opened them and found a 10 gram gold coin in each box. “Luckily, all of us had kept our boxes in the middle of the office. Otherwise, there would have been an enquiry which would have been ugly,” says the fund manager.

Joydeep Ghosh



