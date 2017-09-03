Street signs: Regulatory changes may impact BSE revenue, say analysts

Analysts are predicting an unexpected headwind for the BSE, India's oldest stock exchange, in the form of so-called Graded Surveillance Measures (GSM) and compulsory delisting — both actions initiated by the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India. About 90 per cent of the 331 companies facing the heat of regulator and the government are exclusively listed on the BSE. They say, the revenue of the BSE could see some impact due to the move in the next two quarters. "There is a risk of additional impact in future coming from potential delisting of stocks, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?