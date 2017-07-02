Street signs: Street turns bearish on banks

Investors who managed to get shares of Central Depository Services (India), or CDSL, in its initial public offering (IPO) were rejoicing after the stock saw a huge jump on debut. However, the depository firm’s founder, BSE, might not be as happy, as it parted away with its 26 per cent stake in the company at Rs 149, around 75 per cent lower than the listing price of Rs 261. Interestingly, the exchange had sold 4.15 per cent stake in in October 2014 at just Rs 79 per share. had to divest its holding to comply with the market regulator's shareholding cap. The solace for BSE, however, is that it continues to hold 24 per cent stake in CDSL, which has caught the fancy of stock market investors.

The grey market premium of Bank almost doubled following the huge response to initial public offering (IPO). According to broking sources, grey market operators were assigning a premium of 10-15 per cent for the stock, which has now surged to 25-30 per cent. "There are hopes that the stock will do well on listing, as the has created legroom for foreign investment limit," said a broker. AU Finance's Rs 1,900-crore IPO, which closed last week, was subscribed around 53 times.