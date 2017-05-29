Street signs: Timely exit in IDBI Bank

Debt mutual funds have a total exposure of Rs 7,400 cr to IDBI Bank bonds

Debt mutual funds have a total exposure of Rs 7,400 cr to IDBI Bank bonds

One of the top fund houses in the country was saved by the skin of its teeth in the IDBI Bank papers. The fund house, which had a exposure of Rs 1,700 crore to bonds of the state-owned lender, cut a bulk of its holding just a few days before credit rating agencies downgraded the bank's rating. “Portfolio holdings are released on a monthly basis. While our name is featuring as one of the top fund houses with exposure to IDBI Bank, we drastically cut our holdings before the downgrade,” said an official with the fund house. Fund houses holding the bonds suffered ...

Chandan Kishore Kant, Shrimi Choudhary & Pavan Burugula