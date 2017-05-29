Street signs: Timely exit in IDBI Bank

One of the top fund houses in the country was saved by the skin of its teeth in the IDBI Bank papers. The fund house, which had a exposure of Rs 1,700 crore to bonds of the state-owned lender, cut a bulk of its holding just a few days before credit rating agencies downgraded the bank's rating. “Portfolio holdings are released on a monthly basis. While our name is featuring as one of the top fund houses with exposure to IDBI Bank, we drastically cut our holdings before the downgrade,” said an official with the fund house. Fund houses holding the bonds suffered ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?