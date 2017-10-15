Street will look for consistency in RJio's revenue growth

A year after its launch, Reliance Jio (RJio), the telecom subsidiary of Reliance Industries, continues to spring surprises. First, it was with its attractive bundled plans and now with its financials, which for the September quarter (Q2) are a lot more than Street estimates. While RJio still made a loss of Rs 270 crore at the net level, its profit from operations at Rs 1,443 crore and, more importantly, revenues at Rs 6,147 crore beat estimates. Analysts had pegged revenues at Rs 3,000- 4,000 crore and an operating loss of Rs 700 crore in Q2. The reasons for the strong revenue ...