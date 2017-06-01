Strides Shasun advances on USFDA approval for Ibuprofen Tablets

At 12:43 pm, the scrip was up 5% at Rs 950 as against the 0.2% fall in S&P BSE Sensex

At 12:43 pm, the scrip was up 5% at Rs 950 as against the 0.2% fall in S&P BSE Sensex

rose as much as 7% to Rs 969 has after the company got approval for



“The US for USP 200 gm (OTC) is approximately $520 million. The approval further strengthens company’s fast growing global franchise. The product will be marketed by in the US under its brand Nuprin,” the company said in a statement.



At 12:43 pm, the scrip was up 5% at Rs 950 as against the 0.2% fall in S&P



On the BSE, 80,000 shares were traded in the counter so far. The stock had hit a high and low of Rs 969 and Rs 903 so far during the day. The stock had last hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,259 on 3 February 2017.



The US health regulator also recently, issued a Form 483 with 3 observations after inspecting the company’s formulations facility in Bangalore. For the month of Maym the company lost over 15% as compared to 4.1% gain in



SI Reporter