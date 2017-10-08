Strong prospects make GIC Re IPO attractive

Growth prospects for the country’s largest reinsurer, General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re), which has 60 per cent of the Rs 39,000-crore reinsurance market (non-life plus life), appear robust. The company takes on risks from general insurance companies for a premium. It is expected to benefit from the strong growth in India’s non-life insurance segment, which accounts for 95 per cent of the reinsurance market. Non-life premiums of the sector have grown at 17 per cent annually over the FY12-17 to Rs 1.28 lakh crore. The is projected to more than double to Rs 3 ...