Strong realisations help Ambuja Cements beat Street estimates in Q2

Ambuja Cements reported an all-round beat in standalone performance for the quarter ending June 2017 (Q2), its second quarter as the company follows the January-December financial year. At 6.14 million tonnes, sales volumes grew by a healthy 5.3 per cent year-on-year and were 6.11 per cent higher than the March 2017 quarter. While its subsidiary, ACC, had reported a higher 10 per cent volume growth, it was also helped by capacity expansions. UltraTech, on the other hand, had reported flat volumes during the June quarter and, in this backdrop, Ambuja's volume growth is worth ...