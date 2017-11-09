Submit net worth certificates by Nov 30: BSE to traders

Leading bourse today asked trading members to submit their half-yearly net worth certificates by November-end.



"Trading members of the exchange are hereby requested to submit net worth certificate and computation of net worth as on 30th September 2017... latest by November 30, 2017," the said in a notice.



The exchange also said the submissions of net worth certificate and computation of net worth are required to be made online in electronic format through the portal (BEFS- Electronic Filing System) by November 30.The portal link for uploading net worth certificate and computation of net worth will be made available from November 9.The exchange also said it will provide in due course details regarding actions for non-compliance.