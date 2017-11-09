JUST IN
Sensex ends flat, Nifty settles above 10,300 as oil steadies; ITC down 2%
Business Standard

Submit net worth certificates by Nov 30: BSE to traders

The exchange said that it will provide in due course details regarding actions for non-compliance

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Leading bourse BSE today asked trading members to submit their half-yearly net worth certificates by November-end.

"Trading members of the exchange are hereby requested to submit net worth certificate and computation of net worth as on 30th September 2017... latest by November 30, 2017," the BSE said in a notice.


The exchange also said the submissions of net worth certificate and computation of net worth are required to be made online in electronic format through the BSE portal (BEFS-BSE Electronic Filing System) by November 30.

The BSE portal link for uploading net worth certificate and computation of net worth will be made available from November 9.

The exchange also said it will provide in due course details regarding actions for non-compliance.

First Published: Thu, November 09 2017. 17:51 IST

