Sugar mills making more from molasses

Sugar
mills expect higher realisation from non-ethanol
byproducts, molasses and rectified spirit, than processing them for ethanol
for fuel doping.
Liquor manufacturers pay Rs 46-47 a litre for rectified spirit and the realisation from ethanol
has declined by Rs 7-8 a litre due to a cut in its price and withdrawal of excise duty concession. Oil refiners face a price ceiling on ethanol
but liquor manufacturers pay the market price for rectified spirit.
The situation has prompted small sugar
manufacturers to sell molasses, a raw material for rectified spirit. But distilleries
producing ethanol
are taking a hit on their profits. Thus a lower realisation from electricity cogeneration
and distillation is likely to nullify a part of the gains of the sugar
price increase for mills this year.
“The government reduced the price of ethanol
by Rs 2-3 per litre and also withdrew the excise duty sop, resulting in a Rs 7-8 per litre decline in realisation from ethanol
this year. Also cane output is lower in drought-affected Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Production of molasses and baggase is lower this year. The overall realisation from byproducts
is lower,” said Abinash Verma, director-general, Indian Sugar
Mills Association (ISMA).
The price of sugar
jumped by a staggering 26 per cent over the last year to trade currently at Rs 40 a kg in the wholesale market due to lower production estimates for the ongoing crushing season. During the same time, however, realisation from electricity supply to the state grids stood almost unchanged at around Rs 5 a unit. By contrast, however, realisation from ethanol
declined by almost 15 per cent.
Companies like Bajaj Hindusthan
and Balrampur Chini
generate 10-12 per cent of their revenue from distilling and 6-10 per cent from electricity cogeneration. Bajaj Hindusthan
earned Rs 559 crore from distilling and Rs 319 crore from power out of its annual turnover of Rs 4,735 crore in 2015-16. Balrampur Chini
earned Rs 309 crore from distilling and Rs 281 crore from cogeneration
out of its annual turnover of Rs 3,093 crore in 2015-16.
Of its Rs 9,823 crore turnover, Shree Renuka Sugars reported 62.3 per cent (Rs 6120 crore) coming in from sugar
sales while ethanol
and power contributed 5.1 per cent (Rs 503 crore) and 3.4 per cent (Rs 331 crore) in 2015-16. Trading generated Rs 2,830 crore, or 28.8 per cent, of Shree Renuka Sugars’ revenue during the year.
Independent sugar
mills have sold molasses to large distilleries
instead of distilling smaller amounts. As against Rs 45-46 a litre from rectified spirit, ethanol
fetches Rs 36-37 a litre after incurring a 5 per cent additional cost of production.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU