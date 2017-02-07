Sugar price hits the highest in Mumbai on lower release

price hit the highest in the (APMC) yard in near on Tuesday due to lower release by stockists amid holding on expectations of further price rise.

With 9.21 per cent increase, the benchmark M30 variety of in the wholesale APMC jumped to Rs 41.54 a quintal with an estimated ex-mill price in Maharashtra at around Rs 37.50-38 a kg. Over the last one year, however, the M30 variety price witnessed a jump of 26 per cent.

The scenario remained almost similar across all major producing centres in India. Data compiled by the leading agri exchange National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange of India (NCDEX), showed 8.54 per cent increase in the benchmark M30 variety of in Kolhapur in calendar 2017 at Rs 39.67 a kg, showing an increase of over 26 per cent over the last one year. At Kolkata and Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) mandis too, in wholesale is selling at Rs 41.50 a kg and Rs 39.83 a kg, a rise of 5.33 per cent and 4.73 per cent in calendar 2017 and 26.45 per cent and 25.46 per cent respectively over the last one year.

"Our all India weightage average cost of production stands this year at Rs 37.50 a kg. Hence, the industry needs Rs 1-2 a kg additional to generate some profits for clearing debts and cane procurement cost to farmers. The industry faced depressed sentiment last year and hence, the price cannot be compared with last year. While the government of India has not given any number to keep price below that as the government also knows that ISMA does not have any wherewithal to keep price under control. But, on a sharp increase, the government does tell us that the price should not increase so rapidly," said Abinash Verma, Director General, Indian Mills Association (ISMA).

Concerned over the sharp increase in prices, the Union Ministry of Food convened a meeting with industry representatives and asked them to take measures to arrest further sharp increase in future. Similarly, the government of Maharasthra also called upon the leading private mills and all stakeholders of the industry to ensure that the price does not rise anymore.

According to trade sources, a handful of traders stored a large quantity of during lean season amid expectations of price rise on lower production estimates this year. They are selling in small quantity to enable private mills to follow similar move. Trade sources believe that large traders have stored around half a million tonnes of which they release in small lot of 50 tonnes, ofcourse at higher quotes.

"In a meeting with mills and some stakeholders of the industry last week, Commissioner of Maharashtra virtually directed mills not to raise prices artificially. But there is no need for imports as well as India possesses adequate quantity of sugar. The government, however, should direct mills to release adequate quantity into the market to increase supply which would automatically control price rise. We believe that price would not rise anymore," said Yogesh Pande, Founder President, Maharashtra Brokers & Merchant Association.

price in the western and southern Indian states remained higher due to lower production estimates this year. While output in Maharashtra is estimated 38 per cent decline at 5.2 million tonnes this year as against 8.4 million tonnes in 2016. Because of lower cane availability, mills are competing with each other in cane procurement.

Also, ISMA estimates India's output to decline to 21.3 million tonnes this year as against 25.1 million tonnes in 2016.