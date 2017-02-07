Sugar price hits the highest in Mumbai on lower release

With 9.21 per cent increase, the benchmark M30 variety of sugar
in the wholesale Vashi
APMC jumped to Rs 41.54 a quintal with an estimated ex-mill price in Maharashtra at around Rs 37.50-38 a kg. Over the last one year, however, the M30 variety sugar
price witnessed a jump of 26 per cent.
The scenario remained almost similar across all major sugar
producing centres in India. Data compiled by the leading agri exchange National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange of India (NCDEX), showed 8.54 per cent increase in the benchmark M30 variety of sugar
in Kolhapur in calendar 2017 at Rs 39.67 a kg, showing an increase of over 26 per cent over the last one year. At Kolkata and Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) mandis too, sugar
in wholesale is selling at Rs 41.50 a kg and Rs 39.83 a kg, a rise of 5.33 per cent and 4.73 per cent in calendar 2017 and 26.45 per cent and 25.46 per cent respectively over the last one year.
"Our all India weightage average cost of sugar
production stands this year at Rs 37.50 a kg. Hence, the industry needs Rs 1-2 a kg additional to generate some profits for clearing debts and cane procurement cost to farmers. The industry faced depressed sentiment last year and hence, the sugar
price cannot be compared with last year. While the government of India has not given any number to keep sugar
price below that as the government also knows that ISMA does not have any wherewithal to keep sugar
price under control. But, on a sharp increase, the government does tell us that the price should not increase so rapidly," said Abinash Verma, Director General, Indian Sugar
Mills Association (ISMA).
Concerned over the sharp increase in sugar
prices, the Union Ministry of Food convened a meeting with industry representatives and asked them to take measures to arrest further sharp increase in future. Similarly, the government of Maharasthra also called upon the leading private sugar
mills and all stakeholders of the industry to ensure that the price does not rise anymore.
According to trade sources, a handful of traders stored a large quantity of sugar
during lean season amid expectations of price rise on lower production estimates this year. They are selling sugar
in small quantity to enable private mills to follow similar move. Trade sources believe that large traders have stored around half a million tonnes of sugar
which they release in small lot of 50 tonnes, ofcourse at higher quotes.
"In a meeting with mills and some stakeholders of the industry last week, Sugar
Commissioner of Maharashtra virtually directed sugar
mills not to raise prices artificially. But there is no need for imports as well as India possesses adequate quantity of sugar. The government, however, should direct mills to release adequate quantity into the market to increase supply which would automatically control price rise. We believe that sugar
price would not rise anymore," said Yogesh Pande, Founder President, Maharashtra Sugar
Brokers & Merchant Association.
Sugar
price in the western and southern Indian states remained higher due to lower production estimates this year. While sugar
output in Maharashtra is estimated 38 per cent decline at 5.2 million tonnes this year as against 8.4 million tonnes in 2016. Because of lower cane availability, sugar
mills are competing with each other in cane procurement.
Also, ISMA estimates India's sugar
output to decline to 21.3 million tonnes this year as against 25.1 million tonnes in 2016.
