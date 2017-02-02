Sugar prices climb Rs 120 per quintal due to fresh demand in Feb

prices spurted by up to Rs 120 per quintal at the wholesale market in the national capital on Thursday following brisk buying by retailers and bulk consumers to meet new month demand.

Marketmen attributed sharp rise in sweetener prices to increased offtake by bulk consumers and retailers, driven by the beginning of a new month and ongoing wedding season.

Besides, tight supplies from mills too supported the rise in prices, they added.

ready M-30 and S-30 prices shot up by Rs 120 each to end at Rs 4,050-4,120 and Rs 4,040-4,110 per quintal.

M-30 and S-30 prices also rose notably by Rs 60 each to settle at Rs 3,700-3,800 and Rs 3,690-3,790 per quintal.

In the millgate section, Mawana, Thanabhavan, Budhana, Dhanora, Dorala and Modinagar flared up by Rs 75 each to Rs 3,750, Rs 3,745, Rs 3,750, Rs 3,745, Rs 3,750 and Rs 3,740 per quintal.

Kinnoni, Asmoli, Dhampur, and Chandpur hardened by Rs 60 each to Rs 3,800, Rs 3,760, Rs 3,720, Rs 3,730 and Rs 3,710 per quintal.

Meanwhile, Khatuli rose by Rs 50 to Rs 3,790 and Simbholi by Rs 40 to Rs 3,780 per quintal.

Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal)

retail - Rs 42.00-45.00 per kg.

ready: M-30 Rs 4,050-4,120, S-30 Rs 4,040-4,110.

Mill delivery: M-30 Rs 3,700-3,800, S-30 Rs 3,690-3,790.

millgate (including duty): Mawana Rs 3,750, Kinnoni Rs 3,800, Rs 3,760, Dorala Rs 3,750, Budhana Rs 3,750,Thanabhavan Rs 3,745, Dhanora Rs 3,745, Simbholi Rs 3,780, Khatuli Rs 3,790, Rs 3,720, Ramala Rs 3,710, Anupshaher Rs 3,710, Baghpat Rs 3,730, Morna Rs 3,720, Rs 3,730, Chandpur Rs 3,710, Nazibabad Rs 3,710 and Modinagar 3,740.