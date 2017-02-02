TRENDING ON BS
Dhampur Sugar, Balrampur Chini, Dwarikesh Sugar hit 52-week highs
Sugar prices climb Rs 120 per quintal due to fresh demand in Feb

Mill delivery M-30 and S-30 prices rose by Rs 60 each

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sugar prices spurted by up to Rs 120 per quintal at the wholesale market in the national capital on Thursday following brisk buying by retailers and bulk consumers to meet new month demand.

Marketmen attributed sharp rise in sweetener prices to increased offtake by bulk consumers and retailers, driven by the beginning of a new month and ongoing wedding season.

Besides, tight supplies from mills too supported the rise in prices, they added.

Sugar ready M-30 and S-30 prices shot up by Rs 120 each to end at Rs 4,050-4,120 and Rs 4,040-4,110 per quintal.

Mill delivery M-30 and S-30 prices also rose notably by Rs 60 each to settle at Rs 3,700-3,800 and Rs 3,690-3,790 per quintal.

In the millgate section, sugar Mawana, Thanabhavan, Budhana, Dhanora, Dorala and Modinagar flared up by Rs 75 each to Rs 3,750, Rs 3,745, Rs 3,750, Rs 3,745, Rs 3,750 and Rs 3,740 per quintal.

Sugar Kinnoni, Asmoli, Dhampur, Sakoti and Chandpur hardened by Rs 60 each to Rs 3,800, Rs 3,760, Rs 3,720, Rs 3,730 and Rs 3,710 per quintal.

Meanwhile, Khatuli rose by Rs 50 to Rs 3,790 and Simbholi by Rs 40 to Rs 3,780 per quintal.

Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal)

Sugar retail markets - Rs 42.00-45.00 per kg.

Sugar ready: M-30 Rs 4,050-4,120, S-30 Rs 4,040-4,110.

Mill delivery: M-30 Rs 3,700-3,800, S-30 Rs 3,690-3,790.

Sugar millgate (including duty): Mawana Rs 3,750, Kinnoni Rs 3,800, Asmoli Rs 3,760, Dorala Rs 3,750, Budhana Rs 3,750,Thanabhavan Rs 3,745, Dhanora Rs 3,745, Simbholi Rs 3,780, Khatuli Rs 3,790, Dhampur Rs 3,720, Ramala Rs 3,710, Anupshaher Rs 3,710, Baghpat Rs 3,730, Morna Rs 3,720, Sakoti Rs 3,730, Chandpur Rs 3,710, Nazibabad Rs 3,710 and Modinagar 3,740.

