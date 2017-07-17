Sugar prices up on supply crunch, rising demand

prices climbed up by Rs 100 per quintal at the wholesale market in the national capital on Monday following considerable fall in supplies amid heavy buying by stockists.



Marketmen said negligible arrivals from mills due to blockage and diversion of roads in view of ongoing "Kanwar- yatra", sparked by strong buying by stockists and bulk consumers, supported the upside in the sweetener prices.



ready M-30 and S-30 prices jumped up by Rs 100 to end at Rs 4,150-4,300 and Rs 4,140-4,290 per quintal.Mill delivery M-30 and S-30 too traded higher by Rs 40 each to conclude at Rs 3,690-3,900 and Rs 3,680-3,890 per quintal.In the millgate section, Dhanora and Chandpur hardened by Rs 80 each to Rs 3,860 and Rs 3,800, while Dhampur rose by Rs 75 to Rs 3,800 and Sakoti by Rs 70 to Rs 3,800 per quintal.Budhana, Thanabhavan, Simbholi and Shamli also strengthened by Rs 65 each to Rs 3,835, Rs 3,830, Rs 3,880 and Rs 3,810, while Khatuli, Asmoli, Dorala and Nazibabad advanced by Rs 50 each to Rs 3,880, Rs 3,850, Rs 3,830 and Rs 3,715 per quintal.Rs 45.00-50.00 per kg.M-30 Rs 4,150-4,300, S-30 Rs 4,140-4,290.M-30 Rs 3,690-3,900, S-30 Rs 3,680-3,890.Mawana Rs N.Q., Kinnoni Rs 3,900, Asmoli Rs 3,850, Dorala Rs 3,830, Budhana Rs 3,835, Thanabhavan Rs 3,830, Dhanora Rs 3,860, Simbholi Rs 3,880, Khatuli Rs 3,880, Dhampur Rs 3,800, Ramala Rs 3,710, Anupshaher Rs 3,690, Baghpat Rs 3,730, Morna Rs 3,720, Sakoti Rs 3,800, Chandpur Rs 3,800, Nazibabad Rs 3,715, Modinagar N.Q., Shamli 3,810 and Nanota 3,710.