Sugar shares extend rally; Simbhaoli, Uttam Sugar, Thiru Arooran up 20%

Uttam Sugar Mills, Thiru Arooran Sugars and Simbhaloi Sugars have locked in upper circuit of 20% each on the BSE.
Rajshree Sugars, Dharani Sugar & Chemicals, Riga Sugar Company, Mawana Sugars, Kesar Enterprises, Sakthi Sugars and Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries were up 10%-19% as compared to 0.11% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex at 02:11 pm.
According to Business Standard reports, the Union finance ministry is considering a proposal to restructure sugar mills’ debt, which is under severe stress due to lack of capacity utilisation. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT.
|LTP
|Returns in %
|COMPANY
|in Rs
|1 day
|2 days
|UTTAM SUG.MILLS
|65.6
|20.0
|34.9
|THIRU AROOR. SU.
|68.6
|19.9
|31.9
|KESAR ENTERPRISE
|49.9
|9.2
|31.0
|RANA SUGARS
|12.1
|10.7
|28.2
|DHARANI SUGARS
|39.3
|18.4
|27.6
|SIMBHAOLI SUGAR
|33.8
|19.9
|25.0
|RAJSHREE SUGARS
|67.5
|16.9
|23.7
|PICCADILY SUGAR
|10.8
|6.3
|22.7
|RIGA SUGAR
|22.3
|11.8
|22.2
|MAWANA SUGARS
|53.7
|14.6
|20.3
|UPPER GANG. SUG.
|341.7
|9.7
|19.8
|SAKTHI SUGARS
|38.8
|8.4
|16.9
|DWARIKESH SUGAR
|344.0
|7.3
|15.4
|OUDH SUGAR MILLS
|113.6
|7.7
|14.5
|EMPEE SUGARS
|7.3
|5.5
|13.1
|DALMIA BHARAT
|145.7
|7.3
|13.0
|DHAMPUR SUGAR
|141.7
|8.0
|12.7
|KCP SUGAR &INDS.
|32.4
|6.6
|11.0
|PONNI SUG.ERODE
|215.0
|5.5
|10.3
|DHAMPUR.SPL.SUG.
|17.9
|6.6
|5.0
|Last traded price on BSE in Rs at 02:11 pm.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU