Sugar shares extend rally; Simbhaoli, Uttam Sugar, Thiru Arooran up 20%





Uttam Mills, and have locked in upper circuit of 20% each on the BSE.



Rajshree Sugars, Dharani & Chemicals, Riga Company, Mawana Sugars, Kesar Enterprises, Sakthi Sugars and Kakatiya Cement & Industries were up 10%-19% as compared to 0.11% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex at 02:11 pm.



According to Business Standard reports, the Union finance ministry is considering a proposal to restructure mills’ debt, which is under severe stress due to lack of capacity utilisation. Shares of companies were trading higher for the second straight session and rallied by up to 20% on the BSE on hopes of debt restructuring.Uttam Mills, and have locked in upper circuit of 20% each on the BSE.Rajshree Sugars, Dharani & Chemicals, Riga Company, Mawana Sugars, Kesar Enterprises, Sakthi Sugars and Kakatiya Cement & Industries were up 10%-19% as compared to 0.11% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex at 02:11 pm.According to Business Standard reports, the Union finance ministry is considering a proposal to restructure mills’ debt, which is under severe stress due to lack of capacity utilisation. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT.

Indian Mills Association (Isma) requested the government to restructure mills’ debt under a scheme similar to S4A (Scheme for Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets), which is for major industries having exposure of Rs 500 crore and above.