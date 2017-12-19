Sugar shares gain; Thiru Arooran, Kesar Enterprises, Uttam Sugar up 8%

Shares of companies were in focus and rallied up to 8% on the bourses after Indian Mills Association (ISMA) said the buying interest is improving, while the stock holding limit on traders has also been removed, which should boost demand and sales.Thiru Arooran Sugars, Kesar Enterprises, Mawana Sugars, Uttam Mills, Triveni Engineering Industries, Shree Renuka and Simbhaoli Sugars were up more than 5% on the BSE. The S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.34% or 111 points at 33,713 at 12:36 PM;India's production rose 30% to 69.4 lakh tonne during the first two and half months of the current marketing year on higher cane output, according to industry body ISMA.Mills have produced 69.40 lakh tonne of till December 15 of the 2017-18 marketing year as compared to 53.46 lakh tonne in the corresponding period of the previous year, ISMA said in a statement.The industry body estimates a normal production of 251 lakh tons in 2017-18 season (SS), as compared to a very low production of only 203 lakh tons last year. marketing year runs from October to September.With buying interest improving and also the stock holding limit on traders being removed, the market is expected to increase their buying, which can have a positive impact on the sales and market sentiments, which in turn is already having a stabilizing effect, it added.