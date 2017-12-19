JUST IN
Kridhan Infra soars 17% on FPI buying
Sugar shares gain; Thiru Arooran, Kesar Enterprises, Uttam Sugar up 8%

Mawana Sugars, Triveni Engineering Industries, Shree Renuka Sugar and Simbhaoli Sugars were up more than 5% on the BSE.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Sugar

Shares of sugar companies were in focus and rallied up to 8% on the bourses after Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said the buying interest is improving, while the stock holding limit on traders has also been removed, which should boost sugar demand and sales.

Thiru Arooran Sugars, Kesar Enterprises, Mawana Sugars, Uttam Sugar Mills, Triveni Engineering Industries, Shree Renuka Sugar and Simbhaoli Sugars were up more than 5% on the BSE. The S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.34% or 111 points at 33,713 at 12:36 PM;

India's sugar production rose 30% to 69.4 lakh tonne during the first two and half months of the current marketing year on higher cane output, according to industry body ISMA.

Mills have produced 69.40 lakh tonne of sugar till December 15 of the 2017-18 marketing year as compared to 53.46 lakh tonne in the corresponding period of the previous year, ISMA said in a statement.

The industry body estimates a normal sugar production of 251 lakh tons in 2017-18 sugar season (SS), as compared to a very low production of only 203 lakh tons last year. Sugar marketing year runs from October to September.

With buying interest improving and also the stock holding limit on traders being removed, the market is expected to increase their buying, which can have a positive impact on the sales and market sentiments, which in turn is already having a stabilizing effect, it added.

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%)
MAWANA SUGARS 86.40 79.75 8.3
KESAR ENTERPRISE 69.30 64.25 7.9
THIRU AROOR. SU. 62.50 58.00 7.8
SH.RENUKA SUGAR 17.15 16.00 7.2
UTTAM SUG.MILLS 154.45 144.55 6.9
SIMBHAOLI SUGAR 25.00 23.55 6.2
TRIVEN.ENGG.IND. 79.15 74.80 5.8
UGAR SUGAR WORKS 29.70 28.10 5.7
SAKTHI SUGARS 25.00 23.70 5.5
MAGADH SUGAR 193.00 183.70 5.1
BALRAMPUR CHINI 148.80 141.75 5.0
INDIAN SUCROSE 58.45 55.70 4.9
DHAMPUR SUGAR 252.90 241.20 4.9
RAJSHREE SUGARS 55.80 53.30 4.7
KCP SUGAR &INDS. 32.05 30.70 4.4
DHARANI SUGARS 30.20 28.95 4.3
BAJAJ HINDUSTHAN 14.60 14.00 4.3
BANNARI AMM.SUG. 2248.45 2156.05 4.3
RANA SUGARS 6.65 6.38 4.2
KM SUGAR MILLS 20.00 19.25 3.9

First Published: Tue, December 19 2017. 13:20 IST

