Sugar shares in focus; Shree Renuka surges 20%

Bajaj Hindustan, Ugar Sugar, Simbhaoli Sugars and Sakthi Sugar rallied more than 10% on BSE.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Shares of sugar companies were in focus with Shree Renuka Sugars, Bajaj Hindustan, Ugar Sugar Works, Simbhaoli Sugars and Sakthi Sugar rallying more than 10% in an otherwise range-bound market.

According to Business Standard report the central government is considering steps to protect the industry and farmers’ realizations as sugar production in India is estimated to go up 25-30% in the sugar year 2017-18.


“These include a rise in the import duty from the present 40%, a higher ethanol price for supplying to oil marketing companies (OMCs) and reviewing the goods and services tax (GST) rates for ethanol and molasses. The import duty rise could come anytime and be up to 20% higher, to ensure no more than the 500,000 tonnes of permitted import takes place,” added report. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT.

Shree Renuka Sugars has surged 20% at Rs 15.66 on BSE in intra-day trade on back of an over 10-fold jump in trading volumes. A combined 10.35 million shares have already changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE. At 12:15 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.12% at 31,332.

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%) VOLUME
SH.RENUKA SUGAR 15.66 13.05 20.0 3988632
UGAR SUGAR WORKS 29.30 25.60 14.5 213756
SIMBHAOLI SUGAR 33.30 29.30 13.7 48173
SAKTHI SUGARS 32.20 28.35 13.6 144844
RAJSHREE SUGARS 58.15 51.95 11.9 11309
RANA SUGARS 9.51 8.52 11.6 294504
THIRU AROOR. SU. 63.00 56.60 11.3 5343
BAJAJ HINDUSTHAN 16.60 14.97 10.9 3516174
DHARANI SUGARS 29.35 26.50 10.8 29673
KM SUGAR MILLS 23.95 21.90 9.4 112706
KCP SUGAR &INDS. 33.20 30.75 8.0 117778
DHAMPUR SUGAR 203.05 189.15 7.4 149957
UTTAM SUG.MILLS 140.30 130.70 7.4 22376
MAWANA SUGARS 82.30 78.10 5.4 59239
SIR SHADI LAL 111.70 106.05 5.3 2583
DALMIA BHARAT 151.00 143.55 5.2 43202
PONNI SUG.ERODE 200.25 190.80 5.0 826
DWARIKESH SUGAR 447.00 428.30 4.4 88419
GAYATRI SUGARS 8.45 8.12 4.1 72056
TRIVEN.ENGG.IND. 77.40 74.40 4.0 155013

