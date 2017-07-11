Sugar stocks gain on hike in import duty

Ugar Sugar Works, Sakthi Sugars, Thiru Arooran Sugars, KCP Sugar & Industries, Rajshree Sugars, Simbhaoli Sugar and Shree Renuka Sugars were up between 4% and 7% on the BSE. Dhampur Sugars, Mawana Sugars, Bannari Amman Sugars and Bajaj Hindustan were up 2% to 3%.
In past one-week, most the sugar stocks have outperformed the market by gaining in the range of 5% to 22%, as compared to 1.8% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
A notification issued by the revenue department said that import duty on sugar (raw sugar, refined or white sugar, raw sugar if imported by bulk consumers) has been increased from the present 40% to 50% "with immediate effect and without an end date". CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|1-WK
|GAIN(%)
|BEFORE
|SH.RENUKA SUGAR
|15.55
|12.75
|22.0
|RIGA SUGAR
|19.20
|16.10
|19.3
|INDIAN SUCROSE
|38.45
|32.90
|16.9
|GAYATRI SUGARS
|9.25
|8.00
|15.6
|KCP SUGAR &INDS.
|33.85
|29.75
|13.8
|RANA SUGARS
|9.55
|8.43
|13.3
|UGAR SUGAR WORKS
|28.85
|25.50
|13.1
|EMPEE SUGARS
|5.72
|5.10
|12.2
|SAKTHI SUGARS
|31.70
|28.30
|12.0
|UTTAM SUG.MILLS
|141.85
|126.70
|12.0
|RAJSHREE SUGARS
|57.30
|51.25
|11.8
|SIMBHAOLI SUGAR
|32.35
|29.40
|10.0
|DHAMPUR SUGAR
|204.00
|186.40
|9.4
|BAJAJ HINDUSTHAN
|16.17
|14.86
|8.8
|THIRU AROOR. SU.
|61.00
|56.45
|8.1
|DALMIA BHARAT
|153.20
|142.90
|7.2
|MAWANA SUGARS
|83.10
|77.55
|7.2
|TRIVEN.ENGG.IND.
|79.60
|74.80
|6.4
|DHARANI SUGARS
|28.45
|27.00
|5.4
|SIR SHADI LAL
|109.95
|104.60
|5.1
