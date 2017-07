Sugar stocks gain on hike in import duty

Shares of companies were trading higher by upto 7% on BSE after the government increased on to 50%, up from 40%, to restrict cheap inward shipments and maintain domestic prices.Ugar Works, Sakthi Sugars, Thiru Arooran Sugars, KCP & Industries, Rajshree Sugars, Simbhaoli and were up between 4% and 7% on the BSE. Dhampur Sugars, Mawana Sugars, Bannari Amman Sugars and Bajaj Hindustan were up 2% to 3%.In past one-week, most the stocks have outperformed the market by gaining in the range of 5% to 22%, as compared to 1.8% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.A notification issued by the revenue department said that on (raw sugar, refined or white sugar, raw if imported by bulk consumers) has been increased from the present 40% to 50% "with immediate effect and without an end date". CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT