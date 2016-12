Sugar stocks rally on hopes of debt restructuring

Shares of companies gained by up to 15% on the BSE in early morning trade after the media report suggest that the Union finance ministry is considering a proposal to restructure mills’ debt, which is under severe stress due to lack of capacity utilisation.Dwarikesh Industries, Oudh Mills, Upper Ganges Sugar, Parrys Industries, Uttam Mills, Dharani & Chemicals, Mawana Sugars, Rana Sugars, Rajshree Sugars and Simbholi Sugars were up between 6% and 15% on the BSE. At 09.41 am; the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.69% or 181 points at 26,547.According to Business Standard reports, Indian Mills Association (Isma) requested the government to restructure mills’ debt under a scheme similar to S4A, which is for major industries having exposure of Rs 500 crore and above. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT