Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy, Aurobindo - top pharma picks of equity fund managers

Three beaten down pharma stocks - Sun Pharmaceutical, Laboratories and - have emerged as the top favourites among India's equity fund managers. Fund managers call it a value buying and add that in the next 1-2 years it will not only be difficult but possibly impossible to add up these stocks in their portfolios as they expect these stocks to bounce back to levels they crash from.

So much is the attraction for these particular pharma stocks that during August-September period, fund managers stoked over Rs 2,200 crore in these scrips - alone cornered over Rs 900 crore of it. took away a little over Rs 800 crore while rest was pumped into shares of Aurobindo. It needs to noted that for last two months, these scrips have continued to figure in fund managers' top 20 most bought stocks.

"It's difficult to take a sector call in today's market. Pharma, despite the mid-year crash, does not offer high comfort. But then, we need to sift companies and go stock-specific. I admit there are issues for the sector, but having said that, it is not advisable to completely shun these stocks. is a strong contender for a strong and fast recovery; may be 3-5 quarters more," says chief investment officer (CIO) of a large fund house.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, UTI Mutual Fund, SBI MF, Reliance Nippon MF and are among the top fund houses having largest allocation to Sun Pharma of their total equity assets. Put together, there are 325 schemes which have invested close to Rs 8,000 crore in the stock.

"All pharmaceutical companies can't be seen in one way. Problems and solutions are different for every entity. At current stage, growth versus valuation looks comfortable in some of these stocks," says Ashish Ranawade, CIO of Union Mutual Fund.

is being lapped up Prashant Jain, CIO of HDFC Mutual Fund. The fund house has invested 6.2 per cent of its equity assets into Aurobindo. Schemes like HDFC Prudence, HDFC Equity and HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities have pumped the highest amount in the stock. A few years back also, Aurobindo had played quite a strong role in Jain's portfolios.

On the other hand, Laboratories is being most chased by Franklin Templeton MF, Reliance Nippon and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund. About 153 schemes have exposure to with a total sum invested as on 30 September at Rs 3,009 crore.

Put together, these three pharmaceutical companies have seen fund managers investing over Rs 17,000 crore.

Interestingly, the recent investment calls on pharma counters have gone quite right. Shares of and Aurobindo are up nearly 9 per cent so far in October. moved up 3 per cent.