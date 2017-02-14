Sun TV, Raj TV rally after Sasikala's conviction; analysts advise exit

Shares of Tamil Nadu - based television channels, and Raj Television Network (RAJ TV) spiked up to 13%, after the (SC) quashed Karnataka High Court verdict that acquitted AIADMK General Secretary, Sasikala Natarajan, in the case.

Raj Television Network surged as much as 13% to Rs 73, while rose 4% to Rs 741 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Following the development, Sasikala Natrajan will have to surrender herself to jail for undergoing remaining jail term, reports suggest.

Supreme Court, however, abated the appeal proceedings against late Jayalalithaa owing to her death in December last year. SC, thereby, restores in toto the conviction and sentence awarded by the trial court in Bengaluru to all the accused, reports say.

Given the verdict, analysts do not expect much impact on the fortunes of both these companies going ahead. On the contrary, they suggest investors exit these stocks on any up move.