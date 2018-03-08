Support for Nifty seen at 10,080, resistance at 10,210: Prabhudas Lilladher

outlook and few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher: VIEW In the last one month has witnessed a decent correction to the tune of 9.3% from the peak of 11171 and now it has almost touched 10140 which is the level where the significant 200 DMA lies. A decisive breach of this level on the downside would imply 10000 as the next major landmark below which we anticipate panic selling and can slide down to 9700 levels. However, the support for the day is seen at 10080 while the resistance is seen at 10210. HEXAWARE TECH CMP: Rs 355.90 TARGET: Rs 390 STOP LOSS: Rs 338 The stock has maintained the bottom support at 325 levels and has indicated a recovery to show strength and potential to rise further in the coming days.

The indicators are showing a positive bias with the RSI gradually improving from the oversold zone and also the MACD is on the rise indicating a positive bias for further momentum upside. With good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a in the stock for an upside of 390 keeping a of 338. VOLTAS CMP: Rs 626.60 TARGET: Rs 680 STOP LOSS: Rs 600 The stock after recovering from the bottom made at 552 has maintained its trend inspite of the weak market scenario and is on the rise gradually. The indicators like the RSI is also on the rise indicating a positive bias so also is the MACD which has recently indicated a trend reversal to signal a and we anticipate a further rise from here on to scale upto 680 -685 levels in the coming days. With consistent volume participation seen, we recommend a in this stock for an upside of 680 keeping a of 600.’ Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.