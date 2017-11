Support for Nifty seen at 10350 & resistance at 10450: Prabhudas Lilladher

outlook and key trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:



VIEW:



has surged to move towards 10,400 with all indicators showing potential for further up move to projected of 10,550. The support for the day is seen at 10,350 & resistance is seen at 10,450. As we are approaching the expiry of November Future contracts we may see some volatility.The stock has given a good correction from the peak of around 650 levels to bottom out at around 430 and now a revival pattern has been formed in the daily chart. The stock looks attractive for an up move with strength and potential and can rise up to 560 levels. The RSI has made a bounce back from the oversold zone and now also has indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy. With good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside of 528 keeping a of 450The stock has recovered significantly from the low of 36 and has now almost reached the previous peak level of around 45 and we anticipate it to give a breakout above this level and scale fresh heights in the coming days. The RSI has been on the rise after the great recovery and thus support our view of a positive bias. With decent volume activity seen in the recent past, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside of 50 keeping a of 41.The stock is in a trending mode since last 4 months and as of now has been in a consolidation period for some time but is poised for an up move with strength and potential. The indicators like RSI has shown a trend reversal signaling a buy thus indicating a positive bias. With volume on the rise in recent days, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside of 124 keeping a of 107.: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.