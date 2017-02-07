SUUTI sells 2% stake in ITC; shares hit 52-week high

The 2% stake sale in ITC will fetch the government approximately Rs 6,700 crore

rallied as much as 5.6% to hit its 52-week high after the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) sold 2% stake in the company via block deals.



The 2% in will fetch the approximately Rs 6,700 crore, making the target of Rs 45,500 crore more achievable. For FY17, the total made via minority and strategic stands close to Rs 37,700 crore.



At 10:17am, pared some gains but was still trading at 1% higher at Rs 280. It touched the high and low of Rs 291.95 and Rs 277 in the day.



The now holds 9.1% stake in through SUUTI, which was formed in 2003 and holds stake in 51 companies – 8 unlisterd and the rest listed. The companies include RIL, BPCL, HUL, etc.



Earlier, the had sold 1.6% of Holdings in L&T (L&T) for Rs 2,096.35 crore, data available with the department of investment and public asset management suggests.



