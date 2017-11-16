Suzlon Energy extends fall post Q2 results; stock hits 52-week low

-
The consolidated net profit of the company declined 71% to Rs 71 crore for Q2FY18 against Rs 244 crore in previous year quarter due to lower revenues. Total income dropped to Rs 1,214.81 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,761.28 crore a year ago, as transition period impacted volume, Suzlon Energy said in a filing.
Meanwhile, according to media reports, the company’s workers have staged a dharna as rotor blade unit (RBU) declared lockout.
“The lockout was initiated to hinder the unruly action and behavior of certain workers who had caused hindrance in the smooth working of the plant. After several attempts and exploring various peaceful solutions to the resolve the matter, the company was constrained and compelled to give notice to suspend operations and declare a lockout, effective from Nov 29, 2017, at the RBU to safeguard the people and property,” Suzlon Energy said in a clarification on news report.
Apart from Padubhidri, the company has rotor blade manufacturing units across 6 other locations. Thus, the shutdown of the unit will not affect business operations, it added.
At 11:49 AM; the stock was trading 4% lower at Rs 13.15 on the BSE, as compared to 0.73% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 57.62 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.
