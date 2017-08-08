Tamil Nadu seeks Centre's help to source sugar from UP

mills want 600,000 tonnes from mills in for supply in the coming season but want central government help on the transport cost.



Indian Mills Association (Isma) has supported their plea, arguing this should be done in view of Tamil Nadu’s bad drought.



A meeting took place this week between the two states’ mill bodies, on Tamil Nadu’s plea for supply of raw in season 2017-18 (starting October 1). output in has been declining for some years. With the this season for the fourth year in a row, mills in are estimating only 550,000 or 650,000 tonnes of output for 2017-18, as against 2.4 million tonnes in 2011-12. In season 2016-17, the state reported output at 1.05 mt, almost equivalent to its annual consumption.“The UP mills agreed to our request, but were uncomfortable with the transportation cost of Rs 3-3.5 a kg. Mills in cannot take this burden; it would inflate prices in the state. We, therefore, seek involvement of Isma,” said Paria Samy, president, South India Mills Association. The transport cost is estimated at Rs 180 crore.UP mills have a surplus and the central government would also be happy with this exchange, obviating cheaper import.India imported 0.5 mt of raw in 2016-17 under Open General Licence to meet regional deficits, largely in the southern states. despite having surplus output inhas written to the Union food ministry for the requested help. “There is a precedent when flood-affected states have been helped by the government as recently as season (SS) 2007-08. Similarly, we would request to assist mills in get raw from other states, by helping them through reimbursement of the transportation cost or providing a subsidy for the same,” went the letter.Added T Sarita Reddy the president: “The government can help the TN mills reduce their loss by restructuring their bank loans and giving them more time to repay, for which a special package may be announced. Also, the production subsidy of Rs 4.5 a quintal of sugarcane given by the government in SS2015-16 was denied for the cane crushed after May 19, 2017 to the end of the season, which basically affected mills. It denied them a production subsidy of Rs 22.17 crore. This also may be considered and given as a special case."