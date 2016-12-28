Target prices of 22 Nifty stocks less than those in 2015

Demonetisation has impacted the target prices of banking stocks

The slowdown in corporate earnings has impacted target prices of stocks adversely. According to data compiled from Bloomberg, the current target price of 22 companies is less than what it was a year ago.





Pavan Burugula

The trend is in-line with the lower than expected earnings in the first three quarters of the current calendar and recent correction in the broader markets. Information technology and pharma stocks, considered as defensives during any volatility, have seen sharp downward revisions in their target prices. has impacted the target prices of banking stocks. Interestingly, brokerages seem to more bullish on metals and commodity stocks compared to last year. Hindalco, GAIL and Bharat Petroleum are among the few stock which have seen a positive change.