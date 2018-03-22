Tata Coffee, HCC among 61 stocks from BSE smallcap index hit 52-week lows

-
Shares of smallcap companies were under pressure with 61 stocks from the S&P BSE Smallcap index hitting their respective 52-week lows, falling by upto 15% on the BSE in intra-day trade on Thursday. Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), Sunil Hitech Engineers, Diamond Power Infrastructure, Reliance Naval and Engineering, Gammon Infrastructure Projects and A2Z Infra Engineering were down in the range of 6% to 13%, touching their respective 52-week lows today. Tata Coffee, Astra Microwave Products, Bank of Maharashtra, Chennai Petroleum Corporation (CPCL), CARE Ratings, Gitanjali Gems, JBF Industries, Jubilant Industries and IVRCL are among notable stocks too hit 52-week lows on the BSE. At 02:49 pm; the S&P BSE Smallcap index, the largest loser among broader indices, was down 0.89%, as compared to 0.75% decline the S&P BSE Midcap index and 0.27% fall in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. HCC has dipped 15% to Rs 24.40, its lowest level since August 31, 2016, after the media report suggested that its subsidiary Lavasa Corporation (Lavasa) headed for bankruptcy. "Lavasa has been working jointly with the consortium of lenders for a financial solutions for Lavasa. Due to Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) recent notification on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the process has been slowed down till further clarity on the finer nuances for the revised framework emerge," HCC said on clarification on news report. Lavasa is hopeful of comprehensive solution for its debt recast once the revised framework is deliberated to the satisfaction of all involved. Lavasa's top priority is to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders, including the home buyers, who have believed in and supported the project, it added. JBF Industries hit a four year low of Rs 103, falling 29% in past one week, after the promoters of the company sold their stake in the company through open market. Bhagirath C Arya (395,000) and Chinar Arya Mittal (22,000) had collectively sold 417,000 equity shares representing 0.5% stake of JBF Industries between March 15 and March 20, 2018, the company said in a regulatory filing.
COMPANY LATEST 52 WK LOW PREV LOW PREV DATE A2Z INFRA ENGG. 27.45 27.20 28.60 21-Mar-18 ALPHAGEO (INDIA) 740.00 734.05 741.60 12-Mar-18 ASTRA MICROWAVE 80.50 80.00 81.50 21-Mar-18 BANK OF MAHA 14.00 14.00 14.00 12-Mar-18 C P C L 337.00 333.00 333.35 20-Mar-18 CARE RATINGS 1253.35 1241.55 1259.10 21-Mar-18 CASTEX TECH 4.10 4.05 4.10 21-Mar-18 COSMO FILMS 257.10 257.00 260.00 20-Mar-18 D B CORP 308.25 293.35 306.30 21-Mar-18 D-LINK INDIA 84.00 83.80 85.10 04-Sep-17 DHANUKA AGRITECH 579.75 560.00 562.30 21-Mar-18 DIAMOND POWER 9.45 9.25 10.15 21-Mar-18 FEDERAL-MOGUL GO 431.00 430.00 438.65 20-Mar-18 GAMMON INFRA. 2.32 2.29 2.42 21-Mar-18 GATEWAY DISTR. 178.20 177.65 185.20 21-Mar-18 GE SHIPPING CO 340.00 337.00 341.65 20-Mar-18 GITANJALI GEMS 10.15 10.15 10.65 21-Mar-18 GULSHAN POLYOLS 68.30 67.25 69.10 21-Mar-18 HIND. CONSTRUCT. 24.50 24.40 28.65 21-Mar-18 HINDUSTAN MEDIA 227.45 223.00 223.00 21-Mar-18 HINDUSTAN MEDIA 227.45 223.00 223.00 21-Mar-18 HITECH CORP. 142.70 142.00 142.35 07-Mar-18 IL&FS TRANSPORT 64.35 64.35 65.00 20-Mar-18 INDIAN HUME PIPE 325.00 325.00 331.60 21-Mar-18 INDO COUNT INDS. 85.75 85.30 88.90 21-Mar-18 INGERSOLL-RAND 690.60 677.10 681.95 21-Mar-18 IVRCL 3.57 3.51 3.51 21-Mar-18 JAY BHARAT MAR. 408.20 402.05 413.00 10-Apr-17 JAYANT AGRO ORG. 314.05 300.00 311.80 21-Mar-18 JBF INDS. 104.30 103.45 104.00 20-Mar-18 JUBILANT INDS. 173.80 170.00 170.50 19-Mar-18 KAKATIYA CEMENT 244.30 244.30 245.70 21-Mar-18 KALYANI STEELS 268.25 265.65 279.00 21-Mar-18 KESAR TERMINALS 131.25 129.15 132.50 21-Mar-18 KIRL. 30.90 30.80 32.05 13-Mar-18 LYCOS INTERNET 4.70 4.63 4.70 21-Mar-18 MADHUCON PROJ. 21.70 21.40 22.05 21-Mar-18 MARKSANS PHARMA 33.65 33.60 34.10 20-Mar-18 MAX VENTURES 67.95 67.45 68.00 08-Mar-18 MBL INFRAST 18.10 18.00 18.00 21-Mar-18 MCLEOD RUSSEL 139.45 139.15 145.00 21-Mar-18 MERCATOR 31.60 31.20 32.20 20-Mar-18 MIC ELECTRONICS 4.99 4.99 5.25 21-Mar-18 MONNET ISPAT 18.80 18.45 19.15 20-Mar-18 MPS 529.80 526.65 529.25 21-Mar-18 NAHAR INDL. ENT. 75.55 75.55 75.70 12-Mar-18 NAHAR SPINNING 88.25 88.00 90.30 20-Mar-18 ONMOBILE GLOBAL 41.20 41.00 41.70 21-Mar-18 ORICON ENTER. 50.10 48.00 50.40 21-Mar-18 PTC INDIA FIN 25.85 25.70 25.80 12-Mar-18 PUNJ LLOYD 16.95 16.90 17.15 09-Mar-18 RELIANCE NAV. ENG 30.60 30.00 31.50 21-Mar-18 S CHAND & COMPAN 399.00 397.10 398.00 21-Mar-18 SAI BABA INVT. 13.63 13.63 13.63 21-Mar-18 SAKTHI SUGARS 17.15 15.65 16.15 12-Mar-18 SUNIL HITECH 9.65 9.10 10.05 08-Mar-18 TATA COFFEE 117.20 116.50 117.00 21-Mar-18 TEXMACO RAIL 82.75 82.70 84.00 11-Aug-17 TRIDENT 63.50 62.55 64.85 20-Mar-18 TRIVEN. ENGG. IND. 45.25 45.20 45.50 19-Mar-18 TRIVENI TURBINE 104.80 103.60 105.90 21-Mar-18
