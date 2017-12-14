Tata Communications surges 9% as board approves demerger of surplus land

surged 9% to Rs 758 on the BSE in early morning trade after the company said the board has approved of around 773 acres of surplus to a separate company and listing it subsequently."The board of directors of at its meeting held today has approved a draft scheme of arrangement and reconstruction between and Hemisphere Properties India Limited (HPIL) and their respective shareholders," said in a BSE filing.The scheme provides for a by way of reconstruction or splitting up the Company by way of transfer of the surplus to and the consequent issue of equity shares by to the shareholders of in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. one equity share for every one share held, it added.is the SPV formed through a cabinet decision in 2005 to execute the transaction on surplus VSNLAt 09:17 AM; the stock was up 6% at Rs 738 on the BSE as compared to 0.19% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 975,931 shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.