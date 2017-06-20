Tata Group shares in focus, rally up to 20%

-
Nelco, Tata Investment Corporation and Tinplate Company were up between 5% and 20%, while Tayo Rolls, TRF, Tata Power Company, Titan Company, Tata Sponge Iron, Tata Motors and Trent were up in the range of 2% to 4% on BSE. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.15% at 31,357 at 11:00 am. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Voltas and Rallis India however, were down less than 1%.
Tata Investment Corporation (up 10% at Rs 789) and Tata Steel (up 1% at Rs 525) hit their respective 52-week high on Tuesday in intra-day trade.
Nelco is locked in upper circuit of 20% to Rs 96.30 on back of heavy volumes. A combined 3.08 million shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 630,081 shares on BSE and NSE so far.
Nelco, a Tata Enterprise firm, is focused on helping its enterprise & government customers unlock potential by offering solutions in the areas of Integrated Security & Surveillance, VSAT connectivity (Tatanet VSAT), Managed Services, Satcom Projects and Meteorological Solutions.
US defence giant Lockheed Martin and India’s Tata group signed an agreement on Monday to jointly build the F-16 Block 70 fighter in India, should New Delhi opt for the American aircraft in the procurement of single-engine fighters for its air force. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT.
Tata Steel hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 534, up 1%, extending its Monday’s 3.4% gain on BSE, after the company said that it proposes to sell 83.6 million equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each of Tata Motors to Tata Sons.
On Saturday, Tata Sons said it would buy 83.6 million shares or 2.85% stake in Tata Motors from Tata Steel on or after June 23.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|GAIN(%)
|NELCO
|96.30
|80.25
|20.00
|TATA INV.CORPN.
|778.80
|714.65
|8.98
|TINPLATE CO.
|93.10
|88.80
|4.84
|TAYO ROLLS
|58.35
|55.90
|4.38
|TRF
|248.05
|238.75
|3.90
|TATA POWER CO.
|80.60
|78.00
|3.33
|TITAN COMPANY
|528.15
|513.35
|2.88
|TATA MOTORS
|463.30
|452.30
|2.43
|TATA SPONGE IRON
|834.80
|815.25
|2.40
|TRENT
|249.45
|245.30
|1.69
|TATA CHEMICALS
|624.00
|616.65
|1.19
