Tata Group shares in focus, rally up to 20%

Shares of companies were in focus, trading higher by up 20% on BSE in otherwise range-bound market.



Nelco, Tata Investment Corporation and Tinplate Company were up between 5% and 20%, while Tayo Rolls, TRF, Tata Power Company, Titan Company, Tata Sponge Iron, and Trent were up in the range of 2% to 4% on BSE. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.15% at 31,357 at 11:00 am. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Voltas and Rallis India however, were down less than 1%.



Tata Investment Corporation (up 10% at Rs 789) and (up 1% at Rs 525) hit their respective 52-week high on Tuesday in intra-day trade.



is locked in upper circuit of 20% to Rs 96.30 on back of heavy volumes. A combined 3.08 million shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 630,081 shares on BSE and NSE so far.



Nelco, a Tata Enterprise firm, is focused on helping its enterprise & government customers unlock potential by offering solutions in the areas of Integrated Security & Surveillance, VSAT connectivity (Tatanet VSAT), Managed Services, Satcom Projects and Meteorological Solutions.



US defence giant Lockheed Martin and India’s signed an agreement on Monday to jointly build the F-16 Block 70 fighter in India, should New Delhi opt for the American aircraft in the procurement of single-engine fighters for its air force.



hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 534, up 1%, extending its Monday’s 3.4% gain on BSE, after the company said that it proposes to sell 83.6 million equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each of to Tata Sons.



On Saturday, Tata Sons said it would buy 83.6 million shares or 2.85% stake in from on or after June 23.



COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%) NELCO 96.30 80.25 20.00 TATA INV.CORPN. 778.80 714.65 8.98 TINPLATE CO. 93.10 88.80 4.84 TAYO ROLLS 58.35 55.90 4.38 TRF 248.05 238.75 3.90 TATA POWER CO. 80.60 78.00 3.33 TITAN COMPANY 528.15 513.35 2.88 TATA MOTORS 463.30 452.30 2.43 TATA SPONGE IRON 834.80 815.25 2.40 TRENT 249.45 245.30 1.69 TATA CHEMICALS 624.00 616.65 1.19