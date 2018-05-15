JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKETS LIVE: Indices off day's highs; BJP maintains lead in Karnataka
Business Standard

Tata Motors, ACC, PFC, REC hit 52-week low

Reliance Capital, Reliance Naval, Unitech, Vakrangee, Laurus Labs, Glenmark Pharma, Capital First and Allahabad Bank were among 29 stocks from the BSE500 index hit their respective 52-week lows.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

stock market
Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

Tata Motors, ACC, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) were among 29 stocks from the S&P BSE500 index hitting their respective 52-week low in otherwise firm market.

Reliance Capital, Reliance Naval and Engineering, Unitech, Vakrangee, Laurus Labs, Eveready Industries, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Capital First and Allahabad Bank were others from the index that touched 52-week low on the BSE in intra-day trade on Tuesday.

At 12:43 pm; the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.68% at 35,799 points, while the S&P BSE 500 index up 0.58% at 14,882 points.

Allahabad Bank falls 5% to Rs 42.05 on the BSE in intra-day trade after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed additional restrictions on Kolkata-based public sector bank, which is under prompt corrective action (PCA) since January this year. The regulator has debarred the bank from high-risk lending and raising high-cost deposits.

Reliance Naval and Engineering dipped 9% to Rs 13.15, extending its 46% fall in past 14 trading days, after the company reported weak set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2018 (Q4FY18). The company’s standalone net loss widen at Rs 4,086 million in Q4Y18 against a loss of Rs 1,399 million in the same quarter last year.

The state-owned Vijaya Bank classified Reliance Naval & Engineering, whose auditors had recently expressed doubts about the company's ability to continue as a “going concern”, as a non-performing asset from the March quarter.

COMPANY LATEST 52 WK LOW PREV LOW PREV DATE
ACC 1423.00 1417.00 1440.05 14-May-18
AJANTA PHARMA 1048.65 1045.00 1051.15 14-May-18
ALLAHABAD BANK 42.60 42.05 43.35 12-Mar-18
ALLCARGO LOGIST. 126.60 125.30 125.35 14-May-18
BALRAMPUR CHINI 62.25 60.90 63.50 03-May-18
BHARAT ELECTRON 123.95 122.85 124.40 14-May-18
CAPITAL FIRST 568.50 565.35 572.50 14-May-18
D B CORP 274.00 272.00 273.20 14-May-18
DCM SHRIRAM 241.20 237.25 241.05 14-May-18
EVEREADY INDS. 269.85 265.45 266.15 14-May-18
GLENMARK PHARMA. 506.90 500.00 500.25 14-May-18
H D I L 26.80 25.80 26.40 14-May-18
H U D C O 57.05 56.75 56.80 14-May-18
HIND.CONSTRUCT. 15.90 15.10 15.10 14-May-18
IDFC BANK 41.90 41.60 42.20 14-May-18
IFCI 18.45 17.95 18.10 14-May-18
IL&FS TRANSPORT 55.75 55.35 56.50 14-May-18
INDO COUNT INDS. 81.35 76.00 78.00 14-May-18
KIRLOSKAR OIL 316.85 307.65 313.00 14-May-18
LAURUS LABS 475.15 472.00 478.05 14-May-18
POWER FIN.CORPN. 77.00 76.90 79.40 14-May-18
PTC INDIA FIN 21.00 20.75 21.45 14-May-18
RELIANCE CAPITAL 384.25 382.50 385.00 14-May-18
RELIANCE NAV.ENG 13.75 13.15 14.00 14-May-18
RURAL ELEC.CORP. 115.75 115.10 115.60 14-May-18
TATA MOTORS 318.70 317.50 323.15 14-May-18
TEXMACO RAIL 78.70 78.35 78.55 23-Mar-18
UNITECH 5.04 4.66 4.85 01-Jun-17
VAKRANGEE 60.05 60.05 63.20 14-May-18

First Published: Tue, May 15 2018. 13:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements