Tata Motors, ACC, PFC, REC hit 52-week low

-
ALSO READ
SBI, Tata Motors, Bosch among 60 stocks from BSE500 index hit 52-week lows
PFC, REC shares hit 52-week lows
Tata Motors, Force Motors, BEML hit fresh 52-week lows
Lupin, RBL Bank, Tata Motors among 49 stocks from BSE500 that hit 52-wk low
Tata Motors, LIC Housing among 46 stocks from BSE500 that hit 52-week low
-
Reliance Capital, Reliance Naval and Engineering, Unitech, Vakrangee, Laurus Labs, Eveready Industries, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Capital First and Allahabad Bank were others from the index that touched 52-week low on the BSE in intra-day trade on Tuesday.
At 12:43 pm; the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.68% at 35,799 points, while the S&P BSE 500 index up 0.58% at 14,882 points.
Allahabad Bank falls 5% to Rs 42.05 on the BSE in intra-day trade after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed additional restrictions on Kolkata-based public sector bank, which is under prompt corrective action (PCA) since January this year. The regulator has debarred the bank from high-risk lending and raising high-cost deposits.
Reliance Naval and Engineering dipped 9% to Rs 13.15, extending its 46% fall in past 14 trading days, after the company reported weak set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2018 (Q4FY18). The company’s standalone net loss widen at Rs 4,086 million in Q4Y18 against a loss of Rs 1,399 million in the same quarter last year.
The state-owned Vijaya Bank classified Reliance Naval & Engineering, whose auditors had recently expressed doubts about the company's ability to continue as a “going concern”, as a non-performing asset from the March quarter.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|52 WK LOW
|PREV LOW
|PREV DATE
|ACC
|1423.00
|1417.00
|1440.05
|14-May-18
|AJANTA PHARMA
|1048.65
|1045.00
|1051.15
|14-May-18
|ALLAHABAD BANK
|42.60
|42.05
|43.35
|12-Mar-18
|ALLCARGO LOGIST.
|126.60
|125.30
|125.35
|14-May-18
|BALRAMPUR CHINI
|62.25
|60.90
|63.50
|03-May-18
|BHARAT ELECTRON
|123.95
|122.85
|124.40
|14-May-18
|CAPITAL FIRST
|568.50
|565.35
|572.50
|14-May-18
|D B CORP
|274.00
|272.00
|273.20
|14-May-18
|DCM SHRIRAM
|241.20
|237.25
|241.05
|14-May-18
|EVEREADY INDS.
|269.85
|265.45
|266.15
|14-May-18
|GLENMARK PHARMA.
|506.90
|500.00
|500.25
|14-May-18
|H D I L
|26.80
|25.80
|26.40
|14-May-18
|H U D C O
|57.05
|56.75
|56.80
|14-May-18
|HIND.CONSTRUCT.
|15.90
|15.10
|15.10
|14-May-18
|IDFC BANK
|41.90
|41.60
|42.20
|14-May-18
|IFCI
|18.45
|17.95
|18.10
|14-May-18
|IL&FS TRANSPORT
|55.75
|55.35
|56.50
|14-May-18
|INDO COUNT INDS.
|81.35
|76.00
|78.00
|14-May-18
|KIRLOSKAR OIL
|316.85
|307.65
|313.00
|14-May-18
|LAURUS LABS
|475.15
|472.00
|478.05
|14-May-18
|POWER FIN.CORPN.
|77.00
|76.90
|79.40
|14-May-18
|PTC INDIA FIN
|21.00
|20.75
|21.45
|14-May-18
|RELIANCE CAPITAL
|384.25
|382.50
|385.00
|14-May-18
|RELIANCE NAV.ENG
|13.75
|13.15
|14.00
|14-May-18
|RURAL ELEC.CORP.
|115.75
|115.10
|115.60
|14-May-18
|TATA MOTORS
|318.70
|317.50
|323.15
|14-May-18
|TEXMACO RAIL
|78.70
|78.35
|78.55
|23-Mar-18
|UNITECH
|5.04
|4.66
|4.85
|01-Jun-17
|VAKRANGEE
|60.05
|60.05
|63.20
|14-May-18
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU