Tata Motors DVR discount near two-year low

The price differential between ordinary shares of and the ones with differential voting rights, or DVRs, is most in nearly two years. On Wednesday, shares of the automaker closed at Rs 469.5, 41.2 per cent higher than the which quoted at Rs 276.2. Since their issuance in 2008, the have always traded at a discount to the ordinary shares. However, the premium has widened from 20 per cent last January to current level of around 41 per cent.

Interestingly, investors have shunned the despite stock exchanges allowing them to be part of indices. In April 2016, the (NSE) added to its flagship 50 index. With effect from June 19, the will also be part of the benchmark Sensex index. Inclusion to the premier Sensex and indices is considered to be auspicious for a stock as it results in higher investments, particularly (ETFs). This has not been the case with the Since April 2016, while shares of have gained 21.5 per cent, the has declined 4.3 per cent.

Analysts say lack of dividend payouts and liquidity concerns could be the reasons behind the tepid performance of the The shares are similar to ordinary shares but they come with less voting rights (one vote for 10 shares as against one vote for one ordinary share). To compensate investors for lack of voting rights, the pay higher dividends than the ordinary shares.

One of the reasons why investors have preferred the ordinary shares is there have been hardly any dividends paid by the company to lure them towards DVR, analysts say. isn't a big dividend payer. In FY15, the automaker paid no dividend, while in the last financial year it paid just Rs 0.3 on one and Rs 0.2 per share.

Another important reason institutional investors have preferred exposure to through ordinary shares is liquidity. "Trading volumes in are typically a fraction of ordinary shares. Large investors prefer the more liquid ordinary shares over as they usually buy and sell huge blocks," said an analyst.

Limited voting rights too could have played out on the underperformance.

"Our conversation with institutional clients, show they prefer shares with voting rights. That's one of the reasons why are under-owned," said Deven Choksey, MD, KR Choksey Investment Managers.

However, given the wide discount at present, many experts feel the could outperform going ahead.

Ambareesh Baliga, independent market analyst says there is no reason for the to quote at such a huge discount when they are just ordinary shares with just limited voting rights.

Choksey says with the inclusion in Sensex, the will gain more acceptance as funds tracking index will soon start buying in the counter.