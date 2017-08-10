TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Market fall wipes out Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth in three days

Derivative Strategy on ICICI Bank by HDFC Securities
Business Standard

Tata Motors shares dive over 8% after Q1 earnings

They reported 42% jump in net profit to Rs 3,200 cr for June quarter

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

tata motors
File photo of men ride a motorbike as they come out of a past a Tata Motors car plant at Sanand in Gujarat. Photo: Reuters

Shares of Tata Motors on Thursday slumped over 8 per cent after the company's June quarter earnings failed to meet market expectations.

After opening the day on a weak note, shares of the company further plunged 8.23 per cent to Rs 382.45 -- its 52- week low -- on BSE.


On NSE, shares of the company dived 8.16 per cent to hit its one year low of Rs 382.10.

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors yesterday reported 41.54 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 3,199.93 crore for the June quarter of the current fiscal, benefiting from one-time gain relating to changes made to JLR pension plans.

It had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 2,260.4 crore in the April-June period of last fiscal, Tata Motors said in a BSE filing.

Income from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 59,818.22 crore, as against Rs 66,165.89 crore in the year-ago period, down 9.59 per cent.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements