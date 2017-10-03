Tata Motors surges 7% on strong September domestic sales

-
ALSO READTata Motors hits over 11-month low after decline in JLRl retail sales Tata Motors gains post June JLR sales data Tata Group shares in focus after huge block deals; Tata Motors up 4% Auto stocks in top gear; auto index up 6% in two weeks Sensex, Nifty end flat but at new closing highs; broader markets fall
-
“This is at the back of growing festive demand across segments, increased positive customer sentiments, introduction of new products and strong customer engagement initiatives,” Tata Motors said in a statement.
Tata Motors overall commercial vehicles sales in September 2017, in the domestic market were at 36,679 units, higher by 29% over September 2016.
The sales grew on the back of strong ramp-up in production, growing demand for new product launches and higher customer uptick owing to peak festive season buying trends across segments. Additionally, the sales were boosted by strong growth in e-commerce segment sales and growing demand under Swachh Bharat drive, it added.
The company said its sales from exports was at 3887 units in September 2017, a decline of 27%, due to continued drop in TIV in Sri Lanka (by 54%) and Nepal (by 47%).
Meanwhile, according to PTI reports, Tata Motors will manufacture compact sedan Tigor with electric powertrain at its Sanand plant in Gujarat to meet Rs 1,120-crore order from state-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL). CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT.
At 09:33 AM; the stock was up 5% at Rs 421 on BSE, as compared to 0.68% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 2.9 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU