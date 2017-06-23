Tata Motors, Tata Steel down up to 2% after a huge block deal

Tata Motors and Tata Steel were down 1%-2%, while Himatsingka Seide rallied 12% in intra-day trade.

Huge block deals were executed on and counters on the BSE in Friday's trade.



saw 83.6 million shares or 2.85% of total equity of Tata Group Company exchanging hands on the BSE.



last week on Saturday informed the stock exchanges that the company proposed to sell 83.6 million equity shares of to on or after June 23. These shares of the automaker are valued at Rs 3,787 crore, at the market price of Rs 453.1 a share on the BSE at 09:15 am.



Shares of were trading 1% lower at Rs 449, while was down 2% at Rs 504 on BSE.



Himatsingka Seide, meanwhile, rallied 12% to Rs 384, after more than 2% of total equity of textile Company changed hands on BSE in early morning trade.



At 09:15 am; around 2.37 million equity shares representing 2.4% of total equity of have changed hands, the BSE data shows.



The name of buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.



As of March 2017, Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund, DSP Blackrock Balanced Fund and Sundaram Mutual Fund A/c Sundaram Smile Fund held more than two percentage point’s stake in

