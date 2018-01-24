TCS market cap crosses Rs 6 trillion; surpasses Reliance Industries

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw its market capitalisation (market-cap) cross the Rs 6-trillion mark, after the stock hit a new high on Wednesday. The information technology (IT) giant has become the second firm after (RIL) to achieve this milestone. At 10:10 AM; was trading 4% higher at Rs 3,229 levels with a market-cap of Rs 6.18 trillion.

The company piped RIL that has a market-cap of Rs 6.14 trillion, BSE data show. TCS, which hit a new high of Rs 3,234 in intra-day trade today, has outperformed the market by gaining 12% in one week as against 6.6% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. RIL, too, has outperformed the market during this period, but has gained 5% less as compared to